A documentary on Taylor Swift’s debut in January on Netflix

“Miss Americana”, a documentary on Taylor Swift, one arrives at the book in the Series, on the 31st of January. But first of all, the film will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the United States, on the 23rd.

Under the direction of Lana Wilson’s “Miss U.s.” will show the singer is “embracing his role as a songwriter and a performer, and as a woman, taking advantage of the full power of his voice.

The film is the second project of three in the Series. The show of the tour, “hook”, to 2018, is available on the platform.

Check out the trailer for “the hook”