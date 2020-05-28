A French magazine publishes photo-of-Woman-Wonder-1984 the

With a debut scheduled for August Wonder Woman 1984 have you had any new photos published by French magazine Premiere. The images of Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadotappears in its a super-traditional dress, and next to that of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in Egypt, one of the sets of the film. In addition to this, amazon is also a print for a promotional art on the front of the many tvs, check it out below (via Comicbook):

There are still no details on the story Wonder Woman 1984but now, in the amazon, which he or she lives Gal Gadot it will be shown in the late 1980’s. Chris Pine returns to play the role of Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig it will be the bad guy, Barbara Minerva, the Woman in the Leopard, and the Pedro Pascal you will be the villain, Max Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 it was one of the highlights of the CCXP 2019 at the latest, with the release of the the first trailer for the feature and new footage the panel in the Studio.

The film has been delayed and will arrive in theaters in brazil in On August 13. It is important to note that the date may change to December in the case of the Warner Bros. delay Tenetnew movie Christopher Nolan – to understand.