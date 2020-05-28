A man is arrested after trying to break into the home of actress and Cara Delevingne – 19/12/2019

A man has been arrested after trying to break into the home of actress and Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles, california, in the United States. The information is from TMZ.

The incident took place at around 11 o’clock (time of the) last. A neighbor called the police when he saw a man climbing the fence of the property.

According to TMZ, authorities responded to the call very quickly. Sedric Ruempker 22-year-old has been arrested in new york.

There is still no information on whether the man chose the home of a Guy to just steal it, or if he is obsessed with the actress, who was not home at the time of the incident.