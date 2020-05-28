After the split from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston shows up, ready to meet the love of

Jennifer Aniston recently gave an interview to People magazine where he revealed that he feels ready to get involved in a new relationship. After a divorce, the first of the Brad Pitt and, most recently, of the Justin Therouxthe amazing Rachel Green Friends he stated that to be in love “it’s an amazing thing”.

“I think we know each other really, we are vulnerable to love someone else”he explains that it is not afraid of the future relationships that you may have to make reservations. “Even when we’re afraid, even when it hurts; it’s always worth it”, he said.

The actress believes that many of the books that have lived have been very positive in their lives. “I like a lot of people. I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for you all and for each and every one of them.”. In fact, Aniston has maintained a friendship with Justin Theroux, who went their separate ways in the fall of 2017, having both been several times and appeared in photos together….