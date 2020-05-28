all the movies and series that we love

The content of the YOUTUBE I already gave you tips on what to watch on Netflix, the Globoplay and Amazon. Now, we invite you to learn more about our streaming: the YOUTUBE Play. You can check out the YOUTUBE Play free of charge for seven days. After that, the subscription cost of at least R$ 15,90 per month.

Beatriz Amendola,

“Eternal sunshine of the spotless Mind”

Those who never want to leave a novel on what went wrong? This is one of Jim Carrey’s disappointing attempts to make the film, which led to an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay and has a cult —rightly. It’s a trip to the psychedelic, and the sensible by the ups and downs of a married couple and the memories that remain when the relationship is over. It is worth all of it, but mainly due to the actions of the couple, the protagonist, is formed by Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Daniel Palomares

“Schitt”s Creek”

If you’re into the series it’s a comedy, there is nothing better than to have one that you can get the Hit in a couple of months ago. “Schitt”s Creek” premiered getting into a small channel from the U.S., but it has exploded in their last season, and has won famous fans such as Mariah Carey. The story of a wealthy family that loses everything and is forced to live in a small town at the end of the world brings together stars such as Eugene Levy and Catherine O’hara. You can check out the first three seasons of the YOUTUBE Play.

Felipe Pinheiro

“The As Branquelas”

In the movie, the most funny of all times is the book of the YOUTUBE Play! If you don’t already know, this is a comedy, escrachada on both interfered with the agents of the FBI assigned to work as a nanny for the two patricinhas. They will suffer from minor scratches and a slight car accident, and this is where the plan begins, the actors take on the identities of the socialites, since they refuse to show up “garbled” in the high society. With a custom model, make it in a day and the boobs are silicone, and the officers without a notion of if it will get undercover in the largest enrascadas. In the movie, it’s a guarantee of lots of laughter, mostly because of the patricinhas are white, and the actors who pretend to be the ones that are black.

By Guilherme Machado

“Donnie Darko”

Dark, and tremendously strange, “Donnie Darko” is one of those films that must be seen. It is difficult to describe in words, but suffice it to say that it involves a timeline, a rabbit, a macabre show of a performance from a young Jake Gyllenhaal. This is a film that has earned her the status of a cult classic, and anyone who attends will not forget it any time soon.

Leonardo Rodrigues

“Encounters of the Third kind”

Forget “Jaws”, “Indiana Jones”, “Jurrassic Park”, and all of the other great blockbusters of Steven Spielberg. “Contact” is the most beautiful, profound, and intriguing to the work of the managing director who founded the theater as we know it. Outside of that, the discovery of the alien, with the amazing —and frightening— the scene of the abduction and the shocking grand finale, with the arrival of the mother ship, a challenge for any carrier from ADHD (Attention Deficit Disorder). Impossible to take my eyes off of the screen.

Marcela Ribeiro

“E. T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”

If you have been a kid in the 1980’s, certainly was excited to have a friend from another planet, such as the one in the movie, directed by Steven Spielberg. The climate is about the past, that such a quarantine, leaves us with nothing better to do than to remember the childhood, to travel to the inside of the screen, and you can imagine that, in one of the scenes in the movie. I was eager to fly on the bike as the protagonist, Elliott (Henry Thomas) has done to try to get away with my looks. It is worth taking a look, and review it with your family, and to present you with this award-winning film, with a mark at the box office, and for the children of the next generation.

Rafael Godinho

On Vacation with the Ex-Brazil.”

The reality show is the ideal place for those who want to get out of the doldrums in the quarantine of the coronavirus. With a cast of young and beautiful people, the show is full of parties, kissing on the mouth, sex, and confusion. The attraction has a cast of home and will increase to the extent that the ex-boyfriends of the participants come in to the beach. In the YOUTUBE Play it has the first of the season.

Renata Nogueira

“Juno”

Ellen Page is perfect in the role of a 16-year-old who becomes pregnant by the friend, and awkward (Michael Cera), and chooses to give her baby up for adoption once it is born. From then on, the film is a comedy, levinha— win situation for its dramatic tone and show her journey in dealing with the barrigão junk while searching for the perfect couple to give it to the child. When Juno finds Mark (Jason Bateman) and Vanessa Loring (Jennifer Garner), is the sum total of the characters and intrigue will only grow up to a climax. The added bonus to the story of a man of genius and crazy, the soundtrack is a delicinha.