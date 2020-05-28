Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are doing fine in the quarantine

All the evidence suggests that the relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting better in the last few months, ever since the couple came to an agreement on the timeline of the custody of the children.

“Brad and Angie are doing a lot better since the rules of custody have been developed. They have gone so far,” said a source at the site to ET Online.

The re-engagement of the actors was at the time of the celebration of the birthday of Shiloh, who is turning 14 years old on this Wednesday (the 27th).

“Shiloh, this is close to that of its parent. All of the children are anxious about the anniversary of the Shiloh, and they plan to celebrate with a birthday cake,” said the insider.

The source also spoke about the close relationship the player has with the child.

“Brad is so proud of who she has become. He loves that she will always remain true to yourself and be good to your brothers and sisters,” he said.

The couple is sharing custody of the kids during the quarantine, for the sake of the new coronavirus.

In addition to Shiloh, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who broke up in 2016, they are also parents to Maddox, 18 years old, and People of 16, and Zahara, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11-year-old.

Angelina Jolie doesn’t want her friend to Pitt, and close to the children

The american press continues to focus on the relationship of Brad Pitt with a young actress, Alia Shawkat, 31-year-old. The first rumors about the relationship a secret from the two of them went up in November of last year, and in April of this year, they took it from strength to strength.

Apparently, the only evidence so far is that Alia was hanging out with a mask with which to buy food in the car, to Another, the property of the actor, in Los Feliz, Calif., the exclusive, upscale neighborhood where they both lived.

According to US Weekly, Shawkat, best known for her performance on the series Arrested Development, there is a ten-minute walk from the house to the a-list actor, and is known to visit it on a bicycle, trying to protect his identity.

And as long as the relationship is not officially confirmed, according to the publication, Angelina Jolie has put some hindrances in the event that the dating of the actor with Alia.

The actress and the winner of the academy award-banned from the Mall to let the children close to her. Magazine and the Globe, it has also said that Angelina has created a conflict, knowing that their daughter, Shiloh, has come in contact with the Allies when the two of them had been in the house for Pitt’s.

Supposedly, Shiloh went back to the house, praised by Allies and ‘Angelina was furious about it.

A source of the tabloid said:

“Angie, it would have called for a Bell to tell you that you don’t want your children to get to know any of your friends”.

Us Weekly stated that Brad and Allies tend to hang out together in the midst of a pandemic of the coronavirus, and that, if they do really well.

“They are only ten minutes away from each other, then the Allies are going to bike up to the house, to the Mall whenever you have some time to relax. Their relationship is very organic, and it’s easy.”

Brad Pitt appears in descabelado in the video for the students

As Brad Pitt prepares for bash 14 years of age to Shiloh

Brad Pitt has eaten a pizza with Alia Shawkat in quarantine.