Angelina Jolie doesn’t want Alia Shawkat, affair with Brad Pitt, next to your kids – Marie Claire Magazine

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat (Photo: Playback)

The us press continues to focus on the relationship of Brad Pitt and actress Alia Shawkat, best known for his performance in the series Arrested Development. The first rumors about the relationship “undercover” from the two of them went up in November of last year, and in April of this year, gained strength.

According to the US Weeklywhile the relationship is not officially acknowledged by the artists of Angelina Jolie, ex-wife of Pitt, I would have placed some impediments in the event that the dating of the actor with Alia.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

The actress and the winner of the academy award has banned Brad Pitt to leave their children close to her. The magazine The Globe he also stated that Angelina has created a conflict, knowing that their daughter, Shiloh, has come in contact with the Allies when the two of them had been in the house for Pitt’s. “Angie, it would have called for a Bell to tell you that you don’t want your children to get to know any of your friends”.

The magazine Us Weekly, he says that the Bread and the Allies tend to hang out together in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, the Covid-19th: “It is only 10 minutes away from each other, then the Allies are going to bike up to the house, to the Mall whenever you have some time to relax. Their relationship is very organic and easy,” said the source.