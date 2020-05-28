Angelina Jolie: “I fell into a deep and genuna of sadness, I felt a wound”
FOTO: Divulgao
J if you have spent three years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced that they were going to get divorced. This has been one of the most difficult in the life of an actor as its own, he confessed in an interview with Madame Figaro.
“No, I know what my destiny is, but I’m under the impression that I am in a period of transio, such as a return to s-on my instead, to return to me. Because I’ve lost a little bit,” he admitted.
In the meantime, he said, “I fell into a deep and genuna sadness, for I was smitten. On the other hand, it has been interesting to me to reconnect with that humility, at the same time, this insignificncia what I was feeling. It may be that the human being, in the end,” he said.
Jolie also said that they may have had some issues with her at the same time. “All of these things installed in you, and make you think your lucky to be alive,” he said.
“This is a read that I pass on to my children, the idea of extension, and, therefore, the possibility of happiness. I had to re-discover the joy,” he said.
For a comment on the page you must be logged in. This space is intended to promote a debate on the subject matter in the field. Comments with a tone which is offensive, prejudiced, and that that breach the ethics and morals that may be under-reported, leading even to the loss of the account. Please read the terms of use and to participate in a responsible way.
You should not be posting comments for the purpose of distribution, or to encourage any ideas and/or opinions, which by itself, or in which:
Directs and/or promotes the violation of the law, is defamatory, infamante, violent, harassing, or pornographic nature, or, in general, is contrary to the public order.
Encourage and/or promote actions or ideas that are discriminatory on the grounds of race, gender, class, sexual orientation, religion, belief, disability, ethnic origin, nationality, or social status;
This constitutes predatory behavior, stalking, threats, harassment, intimidation, or blackmail others.
Encourage dangerous practices, risky or harmful to health and psychic equilibrium;
Violates any trade secret of any third party;
It is contrary to honor, personal and family privacy or image of individuals;
Infringes on the intellectual property of any third party or contribute to such practices.
To facilitate the dissemination of or contain material of a virus, corrupted data, or any other harmful or malicious code;
Fails to comply with the electoral law and the political party;
Please use this space for commercial or advertising purposes, including, including the following: spam, mail, and corporate communications for the purpose of commercial exploration of a business, the sale of goods and services, even though related to, an individual, etc.). or for use in connection with the business, or advertises or offers to sell goods or services (whether or not for profit), or solicit to other users or to any third party (including requests for contributions or donations).
If You publish comments contrary to the prohibitions of section 1 above, or in contravention of any other provision of these terms of Use, Gazetaweb.com it may, in its sole discretion, to delete your comment or block you as a User, at any time and without prior notice to you.