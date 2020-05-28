Anna Wintour asks the guests of the Met Gala, don’t request a refund

After the postponement of the opening of the annual exhibition of the institute of apparel in October, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has opted to cancel the Met Gala fund-raising event that ushers in the traditional fashion shows. The decision of the organizer of the action, and is the editor-in-chief of Vogue America, Anna Wintour, ask your guests to dress and do not ask for a refund, since the sale of tickets supports the views of the cultural center of the united states.

Come with me and find out more!

As well as all of the events that are scheduled to occur in 2020, at the Met Gala, a prom, an annual that opens its main exhibition for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city, has been affected by the social distancing. As usual, the action will happen on the first Monday in may, but due to the containment measures initially, with the launch of the show has been postponed to October.

The challenges on the internet, kept alive the hopes of the red carpet’s most-anticipated fashion take to the steps of the Met, the Museum later in the year. However, in the last week, the organization had the good sense to cancel that is definitely the event on account of a crisis in global health.

“We have been through a lot in 150 years, and we’re going to continue to be a symbol of hope. This is a museum that is a memory from the deep of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to provide comfort, inspiration and a community of people. As we move forward through these challenging times, and uncertain, we are encouraged to look to the future, to the day when we will be able to come back to take advantage of the exhibits of the Met, in person,” said Daniel H. Weiss, president of the institution of the cancellation.

According to website Page Six, the team of Anna Wintour, has sought out the people who bought tickets, which is the value of an option to any of the projects of the cultural center, and ask them not to ask for a refund.

The attitude is by no means new. The vast majority of the events, and also charity, that has been cancelled due to the new coronavirus has called on the guests to keep the gifts, even without all the parties and dinners. However, in contrast to the other actions in which the intent is solely to help a social cause, the Met Gala, which she sells for a magical evening with the biggest stars of the entertainment, and charge dearly for it.

The value for the cross on the steps of the Met Museum, at the side of names such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian on US$ 30 thousand-per person, without any right to choose from seats at the dinner to mark the opening of the show. If you want to decide where to sit, it is possible to purchase a table for up to 12 cars, for$ 300, a thousand, something on the order of$ 1.66 million.

Prior to the pandemic, and the investment seemed to be worth it, thanks for the chance to see the first appearance of Meryl Street in the event of, for example, in the current economic climate, spending of this magnitude, it sounds unhealthy, especially when there’s no celebrity involved.

Without the ball, a lot of people are looking for the organizers of the event for the return of the price paid for the input, putting the future of the Met Museum-at-risk. “The Met Gala is the primary source of funding for the institute of the costume. We expect that our guests consider turning your ticket into a donation, or to leave the entries for the homecoming of the next year’s book. If this is not possible, it is clear that the money will be returned to you. Both the Met and the local and global community in the arts and culture are suffering huge losses because of the hiv pandemic,” said a source at the museum, Page Six.

In the last year, the ball has raised$ 15 million for the cultural center of the united states. Without funding, the future of the site, as well as with the project, it is unclear, particularly after the damage done by the pandemic. The president and chief executive officer of the Met, Daniel’s White, it is estimated that the outbreak of desfalcará the income of the establishment of a US$ 100 million. And with that, a good part of the 2,200 employees of the the staff you can lose your job.

The display shows the number and type of Fashion, and Length, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the museum, is planned for the period between November 29, 2020 February 7, 2021. The institution has released a preview for nearly 12 minutes on his YouTube channel.

In the course of the movie, the viewer is presented with a sequence of visuals that are arranged in chronological order, from the 1870s to the present day. Of the 120 pieces in the exhibition, promise to dive in historical and philosophical reflections on the relationship between the fashion of the times. In this edition, the installations are to be signed by the designer, Es Devlin, known as the host of stages from artists such as Beyonce and Kanye West.

The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala, which was created in 1948, with the aim of increasing the high-society, the financing of the exhibition at the Met Museum. Today, the festival still has that goal, but it is up to the celebrities and the designers who contribute to the institution, and by purchasing tables at the event, or sponsoring the shows.

Many brands use the ball as a showcase to convene an all-star team in order to show off the creations of the house by the side of their respective creative director. By 2019, the Gucci has the great beneficial of the show, inviting names like Harry Styles, Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto in the form of the squad for Mr. Williams, the creative director of the the label Italian. In that year, and the place is Louis Vuitton.



Collaborated With Danillo Costa