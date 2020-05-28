Apple is going to coproduzir the film to Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio – 27/05/2020

The Apple store was able to join the Paramount pictures to produce the upcoming film, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of the book, “Assassins of the Moon of Flowers: Oil, life, death, and the creation of the FBI”, by the journalist David Grann.

For the past several months, the studio sought ways to make the production financially. While the distribution remains in the hands of Paramount, the technology giant will finance the film and serve as a creative studio. According to Variety, the deal is expected to close in the next couple of days.

Based on a true story, the story is set in the late 1920’s, and the newly-created FBI as part of the center. The organization is investigating the murder of the indigenous Osage, who had the rights to the exploration and exploitation of the oil discovered on their land.

According to the magazine, the film’s budget is between$ 180 million and$ 200 million.

The studio considered releasing it in the platforms of streaming, such as what happened with “The Irish”, but the idea displeased With, that you have always imagined “the Killers of the Moon of Flowers” in movie theaters.