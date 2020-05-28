Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are ‘screwing around’, ” says the website – Who is the

+



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Getty Images)

It seems like the friendship is newly formed between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and is moving up a level. According to the sources, exclusive of the Us Weeklythere is still some shred of the romance between the ex couple, who have faced the separation is complicated, more than a decade ago, when he ended the marriage to be with Angelina Jolie – with whom he ended up marrying and having six children.

“Brad and Jen have a connection to wonderful, you might end up looking like flirting, in a few moments,” said the source. “They want to have a sense of humor, and it has an energy that is contagious when they are together, but they insist that it’s purely platonic, and nothing more than that,” said the source.

The star of the new series The Morning Show the actor on the poster Ad Astra they separated in October 2005 after five years of marriage. A month after finalizing the divorce, he has moved on with a Angelinathat is , who broke up in September of 2016. The two spent ten years together, but only two of them as a married couple.

In spite of everything, and all bad feelings that they had for each other, which has already been left behind. Pitt was on the feast of the meeting of the Friends at the beginning of the month, in the house of Jen’s Bel-Air, California. He was also present at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the show in February, and in the ocasições, it was one of the last ones to leave.

“It’s taken a while for it Just if you to heal and Bread to stop feeling bad for how he left in 2005,” added the source. “It’s something that they really paid attention to the time, and now that they are aware of the hysteria around their relationship between people.”

The Us Weekly it emphasizes that communication between the two of you is very open-minded. “The link to them is on the ground. They have evolved a lot,” said a source to the publication.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and by the middle of 2001, while you were still a married couple (Picture: Getty Images)