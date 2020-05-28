Brie Larson and Cara Delevingne attend “the Celebrity of the Evidence”

The great stars of the silver screen and the TV’s come with the iconic, adventurous Bear Grylls in the series Celebrities are the Proof of it All.

The new season of the series, which is shown by the The National Geographic Society and, this Sunday (26th) at 21: 00, is going to air the episode, unedited “on A Mission in Iceland, where the american comedian Rob Riggle to scale a snow-covered mountain in the middle of Iceland.

Prior to that, from the 18.45h, the channel will reprise the show, where they test their survival skills in the wild, the ceo of the british Cara Delevingnethe actor and stand-up comics in american Joel McHalein addition to the main feature of the Captain Marvelthe american actress Brie Larson.

In the “more Obstacles in the Forest,” Delevingne will pass through a canyon in Sardinia (Italy), hang on just a rope. Even in her own limits to McHale, “A new Adventure”, as he fought to cross over the cracks of a canyon in Arizona (USA), and Larson, who jumps out of a helicopter straight on to the sea and to eat a similar to the exotic in the islands of the Pearl of Panama, “An Epic Journey”.

The first Celebrities are the Proof of it All in Brazil, it was on the 12th of January, with episode two – The National Geographic Societya new episode will be shown every Sunday at about the same time, in the channel, which also provides in its programming for special screenings of the series at the time back home.

Check out the other celebs who are in the squad for this season:

Alex Honnold – relation to the professional, and the first to climb it without equipment, and the cords of the protective wall of El Capitan, of a height of 975 metres and in the Guide (Free of Soil);

Armie Hammer – named to the The Golden globes (I Call Him By His Name, To The Supreme and The Social Network);

Bobby Bones she was on the radio in the UsThe Bobby Bones Show), the winner of the 27th season of the America’s Dancing with the Stars: all-Stars;

Channing Tatum award – winning actor and dancer (Foxcatcher – A Story that Shocked the World, 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike);

Dave Bautista the star of the action, and the ex-fighter is professionalThe Avengers: Deadline, Stuber and The Guardians of the Galaxy);

Zachary Quinto – nominated for the The Emmy for Best Actor in a Supporting role (American Horror Story, Star Trek, The Beyond and NOS4A2).

Celebrities are the Proof of it All it has been developed by Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The series is produced by the Electusa Propagate The Company and Bear Grylls Ventures.. For Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures., Bear Grylls serves as an executive producer, along with Chris Grant And Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Liz Schulze, Rob Buchta and Delbert Shoopman.

The The National Geographic Society