Britney Spears dancing in a bikini while her boyfriend hunky surprise and stir the chest

Britney Spears has published in his Instagram a video that featured a dancing in the backyard wearing a bikini in blue for the social withdrawal, caused by a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

For the record, as recorded by her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari, a 26-year – show, Britney’s doing a little dance with Sam. “I know, semi-high, I am such a nerd when I’m enjoying myself,” he wrote to the singer in the caption for the video, which has been viewed over three million times.

Already, the boyfriend of Britney Spears, which was a descamisado in the video, the lyrics stir his chest, and showing off his athletic build. In the comments, many fans were full of praise for the health of the king. “You’re brilliant,” said one follower. “Britney is a queen,” he said in another. “You’re beautiful,” he wrote in a third-party.

