But Thunberg critique of Ricardo Salles, after the suggestion of the use of coronavirus in order to bypass environmental laws

The environmental activist Greta Thunberg he also warned the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, after the statements of the head of the folder on the “move the herd” is a reference to a supposed distraction for the media, as caused by the pandemic, which would the de-regulation of environmental standards, by facilitating the exploitation of the natural resources and land grabbing in the country.

Greta, a Swedish 16 year old who has a very strong voice in the international community, he asked on his Twitter account that the media for the whole world to open its eyes to the attitudes of the prime minister. The announcement of mr. Salles was a result of the leak of a cabinet meeting for the 22nd of April.

“There needs to be an effort on our to here, as long as we are in this moment of calm in the aspect of the press coverage, because it is all about the Covid, and pass a herd of cattle, and moving the entire rule, and simplifying the rules”, according to the Minister. But the one you referenced and added: “Think of all the things that have been said to the back of the camera. In our future, it’s just a game to them.”

During the pandemic of the coronavirus, land-grabbers are taking advantage of e desmatando our Forest. While in Manaus, in the heart city of the Northern Region suffers from being the most impacted by the covid-as many as 19 in the country and of the world bank-an illegal move in the forest from encroaching on indian lands and reservations, for making plantations of soy and cattle.

The IBAMAunder the direction of Salles, has been achacado for carrying out checks on the environment – many of the tax have been laid off – and it’s amazing. Compared to the first quarter of last year, the climate grew by 63 percent, according to data from the DETER (Detection System of Deforestation in Real Time). Only on indian lands, an increase of 60%.

The Prosecutor general’s office called for the PGR to Ricardo Salles is to be investigated for the criminal responsibility. “It will be seen that the statements of the secretary of State for the video to show a clear intention to promote the principles of Environmental Law, mother, in due course, in the period of the pandemic, moving from a focus on the problems that are associated with it by the media and the population, in flagrant violation of the principles of Public Administration, ethics, efficiency, rule of law, impartiality, and publicity”for , says the document.