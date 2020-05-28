Camila Cabello, transmits a mini concert acoustic

Camila Cabello did a transfer on Wednesday, the 27th of may, a mini-concert, acoustic, and intimate. This is the first in a series, especially since the next one is scheduled for 03 June.

In Brazil, the lives they have taken gigantic proportions. Outside, not so much. Camila Cabello this is an example of this, as she has done something very simple, home made and pre-recorded material. The most interesting thing is that it has made the versions very different to the music, drawing the attention of the fans.

The project

She told me that, in fact, he has worked on the project for about two weeks. After all, it is very important to her. “It will be a collection of songs/medley’s, to bring up the nostalgia for you and for me” said the king. “All of the songs on the ‘Novel’ alongside other bands, including those of my first album, and everything has been designed to represent a day, it was a lot of fun to put them together” he said, especially bringing a gift to the fans.

Shortly before the broadcast, the singer has proved, without doubt, excited about the project. “Guys, I’m so excited to finally show it to you guys, my mini-concert-acoustic that I made with a Mastercard, is it on YouTube right now. Take a look at it. I hope you guys like it, it was a lot of fun to do. I love you guys, “ he wrote.

The reception

All the comments that fans have left on their videos and social media have been pretty positive. “She is awesome!!! His songs are still my favorites to this day! ‘Should”ve Said, It’s one of my favorites of all time, with the Cry ” it Is Only an e. It’s just as awe-inspiring, and talented, and that is the reason why I love to sing to this day!! I should say, having said that the Havana sent shivers up my spine“ said the fan, L Grantham.

“She is so sweet and such an inspiration to the music community, and I love the contents of it are as a person. It’s going to the beat of his own drum, and that’s what makes it so unique“ released Starrinity is, however, one of the hundreds of comments

