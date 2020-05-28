Carolina’s Patronage shone with a look of Kim Kardashian

Carolina price, Kim Owho is the best this look is considered to be the outfit of the week.

As we have already noted, during the week, the director of the SIC, did not go unnoticed at the launch of the new season on the channel, not least because he chose an outfit that had already been worn by Kim Oin the fall of 2017.

As you can see in the pictures in the gallery, the eye is composed of a crop top and white long skirt, semi-transparent, with some details in black and silver. They both have the same hairstyle, the hair is long and loose. However, as long as the celebrity in the north american did not display any of the jewelry, is the director of the Portuguese wished to complete the look with a necklace.

Here are the well-known figures, and tell us who is the best?

You Should Also Read: Aurea v. Charlize Theron: Which of the changes you earn to the look of the week?