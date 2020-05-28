Celina-Day releases in collection signed by fashion designer, Kate Spade

–

The Celina Day it launches exclusively in Brazil, with the first line of the fabric signed by the designer, the american, Kate Spade. The collection Curiosities by Kate Spade New Yorkproduced by Kravet, it is inspired by the colours and patterns of the iconic fashion label.

With the pictures and graphics in play, with the unique fabrics make use of the extensive archive of patterns that are timeless and iconic to the brand, such as stripes, animal print and floral, which makes the transition from products to fashion objects for the home. The crisp and bright colors to celebrate of the individual, and to encourage a more colorful life.

All of the fabrics in the line of Curiosities by Kate Spade New York-now available for pre-order at the showroom in Celina Day at the Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva, in Sao Paulo, brazil. Check out our new prints:

