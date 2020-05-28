Cinema Drive-in: double Check your programao from may 28 to June 3

The animao ‘Park of dreams’ has raised more than 119 milhes de dlares at the box office in the world (photo: Playground of dreams/ play) The first movie theater to re-open in the Federal District, and the The Cine Drive-in follow up with programao this week. From may 28th to June 3rd, the programao rely on a animao The park of dreams., Jumanji – Next stage and The real-life action hero.

To avoid the risk of proliferao of the covid-19the film has reduced the capacity by 50%. As well, the sessions have, at maximum, of 200 cars, and there is a espaamento a place among them.

Sessions

The park of dreams.

A young, optimistic, and a dreamer June is tucked away in the woods of a park of g, called Wonderland, which is full of rides and animals, they are talking about. The only problem is that the park is est, confusing, and cluttered. June soon discovers that he the park, he came to the imaginao it, and that it is the day that you can make it to the place mgico de novo. Student’s 18h05. Free to the public.

Jumanji – Next stage

Thinking of revisiting the world of Jumanji, Spencer (Alex Wolff), he decided to fix the game is a video game that allows players to be transported to the site. Soon the “quartet” formed by the Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Moose, Finbar (Kevin Hart), Shelly Oberon (Jack Black) and Ruby, the Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) will come back to life, now run by other people, the grandparents of Spencer’s Fridge taking on the persona of a Bravestone, and Finbar, while in your own Fridge (it is Darius Blain), now the est on the skin of the Or. Session s 19: 30. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

The big lie

In a game of cat-and-mouse of the line to Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) in the resist-apply, a scam, more of a time when she was a newly-alive, Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren). However, the extent to which the women’s open house, and to his or her life to the scoundrel, he may be surprised when you approximately take care of it. Student’s 21h40. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age.

The Cine Drive-in

With sessions’s 18h05, 19: 30, and 21h40. From Monday to Thursday for$ 14 (half price), and from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, for$ 15 (half price). At no sessions on may 30th.