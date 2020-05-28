Coronavírs: Gal Gadot, the Cis, and more of the artists singing ‘Imagine’ in beautiful video, Check it out!

The pandemic of coronaviruses have the world in the last few weeks, putting the whole population into a state of alert, and a quarantine.

And to try to cheer up his followers with a message of hope to her Gal Gadot – artist of the Wonder Woman – shared a touching video, which brings her and a number of performers singing the hit song ‘Imagine’ by the Beatles.

Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, James Marsden, Peter, Pascal, Jamie Dornan, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz and more and more.

Watch:

Gal Gadot you will be able to, in brief, in the following ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘.

Take the time to watch it:

However, the sequence has a premiere scheduled for 04 June, in the theaters the national.

Patty Jenkins returns the direction of the stream, which will now be at the period of the Cold War.

Gal Gadot the star, as the heroine. The squad also features the return of the Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Saïd Taghmaoui and Ewen Bremnerand with the introduction of the Kristen Wiig as a Woman, you Think.