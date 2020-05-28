Doug Liman will direct Tom Cruise in the first video recorded in space

Previously, we reported that Tom Cruise it is working with SpaceX for Elon Musk’s for a feature film of space adventure, and now it looks like the project is still being held has found a director in Doug Liman (Jumper, Srº and Mrs. Smith). This would mark the third collaboration between Cruise and Liman, who teamed up in the bright On the edge of Tomorrow and underestimated. Made in America.

According to Deadline, the duo is working on a film space for a while, and is looking forward to getting things done as quickly as possible. Liman wrote the first draft of the script and plans to produce as well.

Cruise and Liman are busy wrapping up other projects at the moment. The Cruise is hoping to get back to work on Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible-7, which has been shut down due to a coronavirus, and the Top Gun 2: Maverick recently come to an end, waiting in the wings. Liman is currently in post-production on the ” Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley, and Tom Holland. Cruise and Liman are also already working together on a separate project, entitled Luna Park, and Paramount Pictures.

It is not clear at this time if the movie is on-board the International Space Station that is connected to the design of the Cruise, which has been working with SpaceX, since Musk responded to the tweet, Jim Bridenstine, director of the NASA, as saying, “it Must be a lot of fun!”, all the signs are pointing to the two scientific organizations, working together in the film. The film announced on Monday with SpaceX to be the first feature-length film, narrated in outer space, and it is not linked to the franchise success of Cruise’s Mission: Impossible.

“Cruise” has become notorious in Hollywood for his nature is meticulous almost exclusively of his own stunts, competing with the Jackie Chan (To the Stranger) for the points and ends which he delivers scenes of striking over the course of his many successful films. As with the first Mission: Impossible was an effort, usually good for a stunt, Cruise to the agenda for each follow-up, starting with the escalation of wireless in Mission: Impossible 2 in the state park, Dead Horse Point, Utah, and has continued with the high-rise building in Shanghai, performed in the chapter 3, the scaling of the high-rise building of the 160-story Dubai Burj Khalifa, and is performing the stunts in the Protocol to Allow.

The most notable came in the sixth, and the most critically acclaimed chapter in the Mission: Impossible and the Effect of the Fallout, which saw him hanging from a helicopter in flight is no more of a load drop followed by flying the helicopter around on the Glacier in Siachen, and to conduct in a real HALO or High Altitude Low Opening (“High-Altitude, Low-Opening). It also jumped between multiple roofs to a sequence of a foot pursuit, which resulted in the breaking of the ankle, and forcing the production to stop the movie for a couple of months.