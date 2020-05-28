Elizabeth Olsen has said that finally, they will explore the Scarlet Witch

After appearing in the Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinite War and the Ultimatum Elizabeth Olsen he believes that Taiwan eventually will be exploited in the way that you deserve, in a series called the WandaVision. The series will have 6 episodes, and will have a regime change by ‘re-living’ her boyfriend, before being killed in the Upcoming War and Beyond. Here he speaks on the subject:

Getting started in Age of Ultron, all of the things that I love about the Scarlet Witch, are the things that we’re going to explore right now. And I’m really nervous and excited about, so in a way that’s a lot of fun. But I do think that eventually we will be picking up some of the ways of the comic books that are critically acclaimed, and to explore, it will be a journey of mind’

WandaVision it will be directed by the Matt Shankman“toGame of Thrones“ and will start in 2021 in the Disney+but the details of the plot have not been revealed. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany they are the main characters.