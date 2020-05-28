Emilia Clarke, wide, the dragons, and it is delivered to your home in the ‘Last Christmas’. Watch the trailer

The Christmas season is fast approaching, but before that, you’ll be able to see the movie “Last Christmas”, which debuted in the Uk on the 5th of December. Emilia Clarke is the main character and this is his return to film after the end of the Game of Throns.

“Last Christmas” it will depict the story of the Kate (Emilia Clarke)one girl is down on their luck, who works as an elf at a store in the theme of Christmas. Your life is going to change dramatically as the way it intersects with the Tom Henry Golding).

Also read: Netflix releases trailer for ‘When the Snow Falls, the your movie-of-Christmas-this-year

The festive season has driven the creation of the film, but that’s not all. Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmingsthe writers of the movie indicated that one of the biggest inspirations was the music “Last Christmas” the duo Wham!which George Michael it was a part of. The singer has collaborated in the creation of the soundtrack for this film just before his death at the end of 2016. On the day of the premiere of the film, it’s also going to go out on the stalls on the album, as he wrote before he passed away.

The director of the “Last Christmas”Paul Feig, said that the music plays a big role in the outcome of the storyas well as in the description of the characters themselves. However, Reig points out that the film will be a musical performance, such as Mamma Mia, nor is it an autobiographical film, as a Bohemian Rhapsody.

In addition to this one the trailer published in mid-September it is now possible to see the first clip from the film starring Emilia, and Henry. Through it, we realize that we are in the presence of a classical a romantic comedy of the season.

The beat is internationally known for George Michael’s going to be one of the main stars of the “Last Christmas”a movie which promises to become an instant classic on your calendar for this year’s Christmas.