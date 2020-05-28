Emma Stone is going to get married. The winner of the Oscar for “La-La-Land: Singing the Seasons” has just become the bride of David McCary, one of the producers of the sitcom “Saturday Night Live”, and it was he who made the disclosure when you post it on Instagram with a photo that appears to embrace the actress and to a star proudly displays the diamond ring that he gave her. The two met in October of 2017 at the earliest.

After the 31-year-old has already made the “SNL” four times since I was raised in the park, and is currently playing in theaters in, “Zumbilândia: Shoots Two Times,” a sequel to the film of the same name released ten years ago.

‘ve McCary, 34-year-old, is on the rise in the corridors of the network of american television on “the show”, which produces and displays to the attraction of the comedy, the USA, and has recently extended his contract for two more years with the station.

Prior to McCary, the Stone’s lived in for five years and the actor is Andrew Garfield, her partner in the franchise of ”Spider-Man”. The two of them broke up for good in 2017, a month before they were to meet the husband-to-be.