Halle Berry has an attitude commendable, with a reporter in the world premiere of John Wick 3

While on the red carpet of the John Wick 3: Parabellum, the attitude of the actress Halle Berry, a news reporter caught my attention. During the interviews, it is common for the legal advisors to the stars, to limit the amount of réporteres, and questions that will meet the needs of all the actors and actresses, but this time, Halle Berry stepped out in the protocol to address a réporter.
Gold-Marie, réporter from a Where-Is-The-Buzz-TV, said on his Instagram that he was the only black woman present at the red carpet of the John Wick 3: Parabellum, along with the réporter Lamar Dawson, the man in black.
According to Marie, a staff Halle Berry was asked for it he turned his back and did not grant an interview, but Halle Berry refused to do, saying, “I’m Not going to ignore my sisters and my brothers.” The réporter was really surprised by the attitude of the actor by posting a thank you on her Instagram, in which she calls Halle Berry the “leader and king”. Check out the post below. The actress in the Marvel comics reveals how he was saved by the star of James Bond.
Halle Berry in interpret Sophia in John Wick 3: Parabellum, a character from the past, John. The cast of John Wick, The 3: Parabellum’s account, with Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Robin Lord Taylor, and Jason Mantzoukas. The direction is by Chad Stahelski, who was in charge of the second movie. John Wick 3: Parabellum is currently showing in theaters.
