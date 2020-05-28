Halsey and Evan Peters, enjoying a day at the beach, and they are seen kissing

In the end of the week Halsey and Evan Peters enjoyed an afternoon at the beach in Santa Monica, California, and have proven that they are more in love than ever!!!

The couple, who commissioned the dating, both on the red carpet as in Instagram during this month, which has seen the weather go from a soft on-site. At one point, Halsey was seen kissing the star of American Horror Story out on the street. In addition, she is 25 years old was seen hugging the actor several times during the day, and they are laughing and having a good time.

At the meeting, but she With Me wore a suit of purple, the sunglasses of cat-and-sandals Gucci.