Halsey and Evan Peters, enjoying a day at the beach, and they are seen kissing

In the end of the week Halsey and Evan Peters enjoyed an afternoon at the beach in Santa Monica, California, and have proven that they are more in love than ever!!!
The couple, who commissioned the dating, both on the red carpet as in Instagram during this month, which has seen the weather go from a soft on-site. At one point, Halsey was seen kissing the star of American Horror Story out on the street. In addition, she is 25 years old was seen hugging the actor several times during the day, and they are laughing and having a good time.
At the meeting, but she With Me wore a suit of purple, the sunglasses of cat-and-sandals Gucci.
The actor, 32-year-old wore a simple clothes that reminded us of the James Dean. He wore a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The meeting of the young pigeons came less than a month after making their debuts on the red carpet as a married couple. Not only do they have confirmed their romance, but also rocked the event in costumes like Sonny and Sonny & Cher (see above). The day before, but she The Graveyard you showed off your loved one for the first time in the Instagram.
The two have raised the rumors of a romance at the beginning of October, after they have been viewed in the amusement park Six Flags. “Halsey has always been a big fan of Evanit, ” said a source to the The E! News. “A mutual friend joined them, and we are talking about social networks. It’s all very new, but they are interested in each other“.