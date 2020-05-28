In Animal Crossing, a game is the more popular of the quarantine, and now it has fashion Magazine, Marie Claire

+



Virtual parade inspired by avatar and it looks assembled on the game Animal Crossings: New Horizons (Photo: Playback)

The flirting and fashion in the world of games, it’s been a while. But, as with many other things, the pandemic will not only be sped up as it approached the relations between the world of fashion and the virtual world. To test the new version of the game in Animal Crossing for the Nintendo, since its launch at the beginning of march, when the world was in quaretena, has sold more than 13 million copies. With the avatar customization you play in a world that is parallel, it is possible to build your own paradise on a desert island, and to pick out their own outfits and props.

But the players are not restricted to the combinations, and the design of the Nintendo entertainment system. In the game, led the way to the top of the fashion since it allows you to choose the details of the outfits — from the top to the socks, eyewear, and accessories — that he soon began to create looks that are inspired by their brands and the catwalks of Chanel, Prada, and Off-White. It wasn’t long before some of the brands to join in the hype: Valentino, Marc Jacobs, at the beginning of this month, they have created virtual versions of the looks inspired by their collections in the most recent years.

Like Looks in the virtual parade, organized by Kara Chung (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

A Fashion show, a virtual

In the episode’s fashion-the latest Animal Crossing are the fashion shows that are based on the game. While fashion weeks are cancelled, and the lovers of the game, part of the entertainment at the event with digital, showing off some of the characters. It was the one that did, If I, the owner of the account, the Instagram, Animal Crossing, Fashion-Archive. With the help of a stylist, Marc Goehring brand of fashion, 032c, based in Berlin, the duo created a fashion show of virtual video avatars using looks chosen by stylist, and are created virtually by the Land. The soundtrack is actually Michel Gaubert, who has worked on the music for a fashion show in real life, for a Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Raf Simons.

“We have it all in a way very similar to the one that would have been the first step in working on a fashion editorial: deiuma look at the top of my favorite collections of the season, and I chose the looks of it,” said Goehring of the Vogue. “You’ve got to think a lot more about what details you can delete some of the look and the pixelizar, so that, in the end, it should remain in that particular production, which the whole world knows you, and you will be able to!”, account.

In a blog post from Instagram about the show, the guy wrote: “where are you going for the fashion, after the lock-down? In this time, people are logging on-taking pictures of themselves in their own homes. I can’t help but see the similarities with this game: the whole world has become image-maker, fashion designer, and model. We remembered together, and, at the same time, the Internet has evolved into a framework of a common vision. Although it is not a substitute for a real program, or to overcome the delays and obstacles of the real in the new normal, to create these tributes to digital has been my little way to keep up with the story in progress.”

The site Hypebae promoted yesterday to your very own fashion show, inspired by Animal Crossing, which was broadcast live on their YouTube channel. In April, the designer Sandy Liang has also showcased his collections in the game, when it’s hosted in a pop-up store to a virtual visitor to the island in the game.

Fashion, and video games

This is not the first time that it is the fashion to cross the bridge to the virtual world of video games – Jeremy Scott, the Moschino designed the clothes for the role-playing game from Electronic Arts, The Sims, and Nike has collaborated with Fortnite on a digital version of the iconic Air jordans. At the end of last year, Louis Vuitton has created a capsule collection of the special inspired by the game League of Legends, and with the designs signed off by himself as the creative director of the brand, Nicolas Ghesquière. As it commonly does in tournaments all around the world of rugby and soccer (football), the French brand has created the box that you have uploaded to the cup of the world tournament, e-sport, which is delivered in Paris in 2019.

This week, Gucci has announced a new partnership with the tennis game, virtual Tennis Clash. From June, users of the game can dress up their avatar with outfits such as Gucci and play in tournaments for the Italian brand.