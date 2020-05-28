Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and they are rebuilding their friendship

The relationship between the ex-couple of Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s budding more and more every day, according to sources close to the actors, and they are enjoying the support of the other show.

Pitt and Aniston, who were divorced in 2005, after the actor’s fall in love with an actress, Angelina Jolie, they met again at a party for Aniston’s at her home in Los Angeles, confirmed to the newspaper The Mirror.

A mutual friend revealed to the publication that they’re just lookin ‘to rebuild their friendship’, and for the moment there is no intention of reconciliation, of love.

“They are just friends again renewed their friendship, and so much more of what they have done in the past few years, and now we both are unmarried,” says the source.

“They are aware of what is important in life, and because they have so much love for each other, it is very enjoyable for both of you to have that kind of friendship and close it again, and be able to support each other,” he said. “They put their trust in each other, and I love the idea of having someone to lean on, especially in Hollywood, where the trust and true friends are few”.

The actors were married in July of 2000, but they separated five years later.

Together at the party

On Saturday, the 14th of December,, Jennifer Aniston together in your home for a Christmas party, and received a number of stars in the house. But the one who impressed him the most attention is the presence, her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who he has been divorced for almost 15 years.

“Brad came in a little after seven in the evening, and most of the guests began to arrive then. He was one of the first to arrive and the last to leave, at about 11 in the evening,” said a source close to the site’s Name. News.

In this publication, the person confirmed the other names that were in attendance at the event, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, by the side of the husband, Brad Falchuk, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson, Danny (Fuji, Lisa Kudrow, Michael Stern, Reese Witherspoon (her colleague on The Morning Show on the Apple TV, and Jimmy Kimmel.