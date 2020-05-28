Jennifer Aniston drops down into tears with the video of her daughter screaming for help, the father is unemployed – Monetary

+



Jennifer Aniston on how to participate in the program of Ellen DeGeneres (Photo: Playback)

Ellen DeGeneres took to her friend Jennifer Aniston to tears. The author enlisted the help of Jennifer Aniston in one of their holiday specials, and the actress was moving on to help the family. According to the The Daily MailJennifer, 50 years old, she had to watch a video of a girl begging you to Ellen, a 61-year-old, helping his father out of work.

The program of Ellen DeGeneres (Photo: Playback)

Elyse spencer w. Kimball made a video about her father, Jeff, who lost his wife to cancer when his two filham you were a kid. “He’s given us everything she could for our family of three. It’s not worth it,” said Elyse, crying on the video. “It’s all I’ve got. He is in my life. It is the one thing that makes me cross, through the good and the bad. For the first time, I would like to give something to him. I want him to be able to something, what it is, and I can’t do it without help,” she added.

In the video, did She cry, and Ellen surprised all of the family, who was in the audience at the studio. They were invited onto the stage for Ellen, while She would wipe her tears. “What would your mother say right now if I had known that you guys are here?” asked in Anniston. “It would be more than happy. “Ellen, she was his biggest fan,” said Jeff. Ellen DeGeners and Jennifer Aniston presented the family with a trip to Europe for a month, and each and every one of them has received the$ 50,000.