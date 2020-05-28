Jennifer Aniston likes to party on the side of the other celebrities: ‘a Lot of love in this room” – Monet

+



The actors Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern and Rita Wilson (Photo: Instagram)

The social life of Jennifer Aniston walks, busy in the past few days. The actress has used her Instagram to share a photo that appears to enjoy a feast in the spirit of christmas along with other celebrities like Laura Dern and Rita Wilson.

“Say cheese! A lot of love in that room. Happy holidays!”, – wrote Aniston’s in the caption of the image, which also shows Chris McMillan, a friend and a hair stylist long-standing of the show.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Getty Images)

The photo has received more than 2.9 million for the liking, and the seven thousand comments in less than 13 hours. Among the comments, there is a declaration of friendship, of the very Dern. “I love you, brother”, – wrote the actor. Fans have also used the space to alogiar Aniston. “A real queen,” said one follower. “So beautiful,” he said in another.

The post was made less than a week after Aniston’s have been organised, as it traditionally does, the great feast of Christmas, which also featured the presence of other famous people. “The party is the annual Christmas tree is always a favorite of Jen for organising. She was in love with the Christmas season. As always, a great group of friends that was present,” said a source to People magazine.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

The Ex-husband of the actress, Brad Pitt, and it was one of the celebrities who attended the party. “Brad came in a little after the 19, the the greater part of the guests began to arrive, to come after him. It was one of the first to arrive and the last to leave close to of the 23,” said another source in an interview with the site’s Name.News.

Another ex-wife of Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, was also in attendance at the event, together with her husband, the writer Brad Falchuk.

In the last month, Aniston also held a feast of Thanksgiving which was attended by several celebrities, among them, the tv presenter Jimmy Kimmel, and actress Courteney Cox, and the other the ex-husband of Aniston, also an actor, Justin Theroux.