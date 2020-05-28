Jennifer Lawrence admits to being a psychopath

Jennifer Lawrence agreed to give an interview to Vanity Fair in the presence of a polygraph machine. Although this is a one-woman exception, she was not able to keep secrets.

Jennifer Lawrence is the actress of the moment, he made a confession, surprising in the conduct of a test to detect a lie. During the interview, I was given the option to choose between redirecting on a train at high speed, so that it only hits one person, or to stop the vehicle from colliding with a group of about 20 people.

She chose to sacrifice the one person. After that, they asked him if it would save the group, instead of redirecting the train, I have to push a person to the front of the vehicle. The actress has said yes, and soon to be admitted to thinking of you constantly pushing people to the front of the train station. She said:

I mean, it would be psychotic to do it, wouldn’t it? In fact, whenever I ride the subway, I think, to push people on to the railways. I don’t do it, and I didn’t feel compelled to do so. However, this idea crosses over several times in the back of my mind.

After the detection of a lie to accuse him of being a psychopath, She added, “I’m just so happy that the polygraph has confirmed that I am a psychopath. Even if you do not want to be in it.”

Fortunately for the actress, not all of the questions are just as complex as this one. For example, all it took was a simple “yes” answer to the “Ever been in love?” and “do you Want to get married one day?” or “no” to “do you believe that we are all kindred spirits?”. She also admitted that Kim is not the Kardashian’s favorite; they don’t know the name of the five The X-Men. (even one of them), and once in a while search for your own name on Google.

Jennifer Lawrence is dominating the social media with the acclaim that she’s Timothée Chalamet. At the same time is recognized for its role as brioso, in “Agent Red” and “Mother.“

