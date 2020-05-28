John Krasinski explains that the sale of Some Good News

News, optimistic, created, written, and produced by the John Krasinski (All Year Round), Some Good News it was recently sold to a ViacomCBS, it will adapt the program to your streamingthe CBS All Accessand for the radio station Comedy Central. In a recent interview with an ex-colleague of The Office, Rainn Wilsonthe actor and director has revealed that it has sold the format and for the sake of their commitments made before the creation of the web-series route Comicbook).

“I was planning to do this for only eight editions in the vault, because I’ve got other things I need to do this very soon, as [a série] Jack Ryanit, ” said Krasinski. “Any more than that… Writing, directing, and producing – all of it – with my friends, and I know that [the[oSome Good News] it would not be compatible with my other commitments”.

Krasinski also said that I would love to follow along with the program, which is in the office, in your house Emily Bluntand that you are happy with the range of the channel, which is inspired by the “corresponding” in different countries. On the new one Some Good Newsthe actor has said that she will participate whenever we can, and that will present a number of events and highlights “a diverse community of people”. “I can’t wait to dive into the project”.

In the course of their program, the DATA he promoted the meetings of the various Hamilton and The Officereceived the guests as Emma Stone, She and Was Eilish.

There is no plan for the release of the new Some Good News.