John Krasinski explains why he ‘sold’ his program on Youtube and TV

In march, shortly after the postponement of the release of the film in A Quiet Place, Part II John Krasinski has created Some Good News for a program of ‘news’ on Youtube just to give you the good news that it perfectly are already in the midst of a global pandemic, the people who needed it. This week came the news that the program was conceived by him and was sold to CBS.

Prior to Youtube, the “attraction” now, you will win do you feel the streams are connected to the network and can even get into the lineup the same.

The release of the DATA had an interview with his ex-colleague from The Office, Steve Carrel, and he had nearly 18 million views. In addition to it, you already have interviewed other celebrities such as the Jonas Brothers, Was Eilish, and Chance The Rapper, both through video-conferencing.

In the version of the program is done by the CBS, Krasinski is no longer the speaker, but it still appears in some shape or form. For a live-in with his ex-colleague, Rainn Wilson, and he explained what motivated him to make the deal with the TV channel:

“I know that both of these options will always be: I leave the show with eight episodes, making straight for my office, and I would love to continue with this program in my office for ever, [mas] it simply wasn’t sustainable. So, I would need a partner to getting started on him.

“And the funny thing is, that in the first episode, I was like, ‘Why aren’t there a news show that is dedicated entirely to good news?’, and now we have one of the largest news programs in America, CBS News, saying they want to be a part of its life cycle permanently in the news, that’s crazy,” he continued.

“The fact that we have been able to do this in eight weeks, it no longer exists, and now it is one of those major news networks – it’s honestly one of the greatest honors we’ve had. And, once again, all of this was due to the community and to the people,” he said.

Comments