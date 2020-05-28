Jordyn Woods’s ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, is seen to be done ‘twerk’

Andthe sta on Monday, the 23rd, Jordyn Woods has completed 22 years of his life, which was celebrated with all the ‘pomp and circumstance, and circunstâfor‘or, at the very least twerk in the mixing process.

The ex-best friend Kylie Jenner has posted a video on the social network, in which appears a dance, which turns out to be viral.

In it, a young girl shows all of her sensuality, and her ability to dance, which didn’t go unnoticed, as would be imagined.

Also, on the subject of his or her birthday, Jordyn has published a reflection on Instagram.

“Birthdays have always been a very exciting one for me. It is a time of to reflect in your year and in your life up to now. I cherish each and every moment. The highs and the lows. In your moments of low, you know who it is that is supposed to be with you when you’re up there,” he said.

It is important to note that this year, Jordyn was involved in a major controversy that cost her a friendship with Kylie Jenner. At the time, and Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson, a former team-mate of Khloé Kardashian, he has not been forgotten.

Read more: Kylie Jenner speaks out on the end of his friendship with Jordyn Woods