Katy Perry returns to the bar, where she started her career with a charity show! Watch it!

Katy Perry gave a mini-concert on Wednesday night (the 27th), one of the places that marked his career. The singer came back to the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, california, where he played a few acoustic performances in the 2008 season, his first full-length album, “One of the Boys”.

The presentation was made in partnership with iHeartRadio, with the aim of raising funds for the donation of meals to those affected by the crisis that caused the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus.

The mini-concert, which was streamed live on YouTube, and I sang all the hits, “Daisies”, “Roar”, “Never Really Over” and “Thinking Of You”.

Check it out:

