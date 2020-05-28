Katy Perry shows barrigão of the first child with the look of death – Who

+



Katy Perry (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Katy Perry left her fans drooling when you post a series of photos of her barrigão of the first child. All the clicks that have been posted on Instagram of the singer, on this Wednesday (the 27th). Katy, who is eight months pregnant, expecting a baby girl with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

Most recently, she spoke on her Twitter about the “times of depression” that has happened during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “Sometimes, I don’t know which is worse: to try to prevent the virus from the times of the depression, that accompany them in this new normal,” wrote the singer, who has left the fans worried about the post.

I had announced the pregnancy in the clip from the Never Worn White. In another project, audio-visual, and the music Daisiesshe appears naked in the garden of his parents ‘ house, while the bears once again in the stomach.

Katy Perry (Photo: Playback/Instagram)