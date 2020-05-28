Keep in mind ME a 2nd Chance: Sean Costa, 9 in High, and James, Serrazina bill a six-digit number on the Medium

On the 27th day of The Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) in 2020 it was marked by the completion of the The Main Event 2nd Chance no-limit hold’emEvent #96 of the festival on PokerStars, which had with the players on the final day of the three different levels of buy-in.

James, Serrazina it fell to a spot on the podium in the release Medium, But The Coast it was the final table bubble at the High and Pedro Olaio it was very close to a decision on the cheapest version of the Main Event and 2nd Chance.

James, Serrazina bill a six-digit in the release Medium

The third and final day of the KEEP IN MIND-IN 96-M: $530 BUY-IN [8-Max, Main Event 2nd Chance] he saw the 16 survivors from a starting field of 4.899 entries that are in the fight for the title, among whom was the Portuguese Tiago “serrazina11” Serrazina, who owns the fourth largest chip stack at the start of the day.

The Portuguese were responsible for the formation of the final table, and went to the final with the biggest stack among the final eight players. Even though the last two positions with the highest chip count for most of the final table James, Serrazina they were eliminated in the 4-handed, not long after he lost more than half of the stack.

In the hand of the ruling, and James ended up all-in holding against on the flop, and it showed . The on the turn and the river improved the hand of the enemy, and the Portuguese went to the rail in fourth place. This outstanding performance earned her the player of a beautiful, a prize of $126.283.

The big winner was brazil His “LFFF22” Freitasafter beating the canadian thx4urm0n3y in the final showdown to ensure that both the title and the top prize of $348.643.

The details of the SCOOP 96 IS-M: $530 buy-in Main Event and 2nd Chance

Date 24-26 may The Buy-in $530 buy-in Guaranteed $1,500,000 usd Entries 4.899 (including 1.574 re-entries) The Prize pool $2.449.500 CASH 607

The results from the final table

The position Player The country The prize 1 His “LFFF22” Freitas Brazil $348.643 2 thx4urm0n3y Canada $248.523 3 LuckyBet101 Ukraine $177.156 4 James “serrazina11” Serrazina Uk $126.283 5 Bradley “mrbradleyy” Harwood The United Kingdom $90.018 6 $ubuta1 Mongolia $64.168 7 AfRoBiZzLe! The United Kingdom $45.741 8 Anton720 In sweden $32.606 … … … … 9 Jessofaces13 Canada $23.243

Fábio Freitas won the $530 buy-in Main Event and 2nd Chance of a SCOOP-2020

After the Coast it falls on the ninth, in the High version

In the KEEP IN MIND-AND 96-H: $5,200 AND [8-Max, Main Event 2nd Chance]poker, which was attended by a total of 465 entries, But the Shore was out, and he returned to the table Tuesday, with the sixth largest stack in between the 9 and the players who survived the first two days of the action.

But “silskyer Coast I started the day with a 41 on the BB and set his sights on the top prize of more than $417K, but, unfortunately, it was the first one to leave it to the decision-making, and it had to do with the $42.196 reserved for ninth place.

In his hand, and decision-making, Pascal Lefrancois had put the Portuguese to be all-in on a board showing and Sean made the call with a to see in the hands of a professional the canadian. The the on the river completed the flush, to Lefrancois and he has put an end to yet another great performance to look in the SCOOP to the year 2020.

The hearts of the Portuguese and went on to win the tournament and clinched the first title in the SCOOP of his career, which came with a cash prize of $416.742.

The details of the SCOOP-AND 96-H: $5,200 AND no-limit hold’em Main Event, 2nd Chance

Date 24-26 may The Buy-in $5.200 Guaranteed $1,500,000 usd Entries 465 (including the 141 re-entries) The Prize pool $2.325.000 CASH 55

The results from the final table

The position Player The country The prize 1 Pascal “Pass_72” Lefrancois Canada $416.742 2 Alfred Kzzon” Karlsson In sweden $309.752 3 Will “hellzito” Arruda” Brazil $230.230 4 Pavel silentm0de” Plesuv Moldova $171.123 5 Timothy “Tim0thee” Adams, Canada $127.191 6 “Andrey “Anjeyyy” Novak Ukraine $94.537 7 temka99 Moldova $70.267 8 Artem “veeea” Vezhenkov Russia $52.227 … … … … 9 But “silskyer Coast Uk $42.196

Pascal Lefrancois has secured his first title on the SCOOP

Pedro Olaio records, deep run, version-Low

Already, the cheaper version of this event, we are at a time of deep run Peter, “flamant.blanc,” Olaio a huge field-of-29.610 entries.

Only 23 players in carimbaram ticket for the final day of the KEEP IN MIND-96-L: $55 [8-Max, Main Event 2nd Chance] the Portuguese occupied the second place in the chip count at the start of the tournament.

For the professional, the Portuguese has turned out to be eliminating three positions in the final table and was rewarded with a a prize of $7.057 after falling in the 11th.

