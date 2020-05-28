Kendall Jenner half naked in the ‘after party’ to the Oscars

George Pimentel

Kendall Jenner beat the look for the party of Vanity Fair, a skirt, a very revealing, open on both sides up to her waist, and her exposed, long legs, and that was the huge neck. Visual, sensual, have been replicated also for the singing Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora they wanted to show a lot of skin in little black dresses at the party, which gathered the nominees and winners of the Oscars, among others, the guests celebrated at the Wallis Annenberg center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The fight between the three of them it was the same for the bolder look, but I believe that if there were to be a prize, Kendall would have won.

