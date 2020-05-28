Kevin Hart will star the new film, a comedy about super-heroes

The actor Kevin Hart the famous comedian who starred in Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle it is going to produce and star in a comedy-of-super-heroes called the The Night Wolf.

The story is based on a mixture of Coming In At A Cool with the super-heroes. When you get to know the parents of his girlfriend, the character of Hart and you will be surprised to discover that his future father-in-law, is the secret identity of a super-hero, Night-Wolf.

The film is written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samitdouble the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Unfortunately, there is no date set for his debut and is not a director confirmed for the project. Hart is also currently working on a re-imagining of the franchise Games In The Mortal.