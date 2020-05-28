Kim Kardashian wanted the truth about Tristan and Jordyn had taken to the air before the

Kim Kardashian he gave his opinion on the scandal, the betrayal of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods! On Sunday, the 23rd, Kim he wrote on Twitter that he wanted the “truth” about all of the drama of the Tristan and Jordyn it had been a transmitivo on TV before.

All of the confusion that has rolled to four months in the past, but in the end of the week, fans were able to get the first reaction to Khloé when you find out that you had been betrayed by the ex and the the TRUE of the Kylie Jenner.

“Although it is too uncomfortable to relive it all over again, we’ve been so open with everything in our lives from birth, marriage, divorce, and the good and bad times, and unfortunately, that’s the truth of what we are going through and I wish I could have been made before.”she said on the episode Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Soon after the marriage, Tristan and Jordyn responded to the news. The NBA drew the headlines, fake news, and the model spoke up about the drama on the Red Table to Talk to Jada Pinkett Smith. The 21-year-old has admitted that he was at the party with Tristan, and they kissed each other. However, she insisted that they “had no passion”. She also denied having been an athlete and said he did not do a dance on your lap, or did you sleep with him.