Kourtney Kardashian shares her best tips for parents of what their children are eating at school is ‘respect, and boundaries’ — the Journal of the Carioca

Kourtney Kardashian has a little bit of experience when it comes to the parents, and the interesting look at the bringing up of their children in the spotlight. In the April issue of the magazine Health, which she shares some of her top tips for parents are provided to encourage a healthy diet to limit the amount of time for you to view.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | by David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

O it is not as strict with the diet of their children as much as you’d expect

Kardashian has a lot to do with living a healthy life and, although you pour a healthy diet for her family, she is not a super-militant about it. Kardashian has shared her thoughts on the gap’s casual, when you live in the moment, for example when they are visiting the Disneyland resort.

She explained that the issue of the green April and the 2020 vision of the Health that you try to “not force it” when it comes to their children, and It has A 5-Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and eat it.

“ I have the education, healthy eating and everything in moderation – O shared. “When we go to Disneyland, we eat what we are; we are not bringing our own snacks! “

She admits that she “doesn’t always have much patience,” as much as I would like

As a busy mom of three children, the Images turned out, like most mothers, you hold patience when you have young children, it is sometimes easier said than done, especially when it feels like “no one is listening,” she

In particular, if you are having trouble with time and trying to get out the door,” said Kardashian, adding, “I don’t always have as much patience as I would like. But I try to remind myself: ‘it’s No big deal, that’s fine; we’re going to get there. ‘Is to move away from the plan, does not always seem to work! ”

Images it also works to have open communication with their children, and believes “to be honest, and to give choices to my children, but also to teach them respect and boundaries.”

“I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad, if I say something honest, “ she shared.

Kardashian shares her thoughts on the positive, and limiting screen time

O work on promoting positivity, education, [them] about” God ” and the calming efforts. “Every morning on the way to school, we listened to a playlist, positive, shared, Images. “These days you have been on the album a Sunday in the West [West].”

Currently, some of the children to the parents is to find the right balance with social media and screen time is limited, being, Kardashian, very aware of. “I am trying to set boundaries because I realize how much I do feel better when I don’t like that very much, ” said she.

“I put my phone in the toilet in the night,” continued Kardashian. “My children don’t have a phone, but I can guarantee you that all of your devices from home – iPads-and-computers – have a watch of the night [it reduces blue light] The 24-hour-a-day”. She also shared that there are no “time limits” on use of the device.

“I’m spending less time in the car, and, more generally, on the job, ” she shared with the magazine Health. “My sisters don’t like it when you say “setting the boundaries”, but it’s more of a set schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids, to truly be a mother. And I want to be in control of my time and the time to do the things that are bringing me joy.”

She went on to say, “I’m really, really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and full of grace.”