Kylie Jenner, bill to R$2,5 bi for the sale of half of its brand – name Glamour Magazine

Kylie Jenner is a young woman’s most rich in the world, and their wealth is increasing more and more! At the age of 22 years in the business, and empowering has traded about 51% of your company’s Case with Cosmetics for the american multinational Responsible for. Valued at US$ 1.2 billion, the equivalent of about$ 5 billion a year.

Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The sale of more than one-half of their shares surrendered to it for about$ 2.5 billion a year. The Coty said in a press release that Kylie Jenner, will continue leading the communications efforts for both the 270 and the millions of followers on social media, and the whole of the area of the creative enterprise.

The objective of the company is to expand your business globally. “This partnership allows me and my team will continue to focus on the creation and development of the product, as we turn to the Case with Cosmetics and Has Skin in the powers of international beauty,” he said.