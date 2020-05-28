Kylie Jenner causes the web with the way you cut the cake – the Magazine ” Glamour

+



Kylie Jenner (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

No, Kylie Jenner does not have a day of peace in his life from the billion dollar self-made and youngest in the world. The owner of the company, Has Cosmetics and a sister, the youngest member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, was seen once more, causing a fury among their supporters. The reason why? On the way, which is the Case with cutting the cake is different.

It all started when it Has received a cake of olive oil (yes, those things were weird from the beginning) from her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. That’s not enough, the flavor of the suspect’s revenue, Has decided that wedges are for the ultra-wealthy. Billionaires eat the cakes into rings. All kidding aside, the course’s beauty and did not hesitate to cut out a circle from the cake, breaking any and every rule of aesthetics, we already know about baking cakes, and most likely leaving her mother, Kris Jenner, angry.

And if Kris sent him a message angrily to the Case, we do not know, but his followers are sure they sent it. So much so that the manager decided to give an answer to those who don’t like their style and the food: “people were very upset with the way I’ve cut my cake, then this is for you,” and then he shot once more, his artemanha. Afrontosa! But it all made sense when we saw the cake on the plate, and it was easy to perceive, that, in fact, Kylie just wants to eat his cake in the shape of cupcakes in peace.