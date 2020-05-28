Kylie Jenner flaunts his new one valued at R$ 4.2 million – Who

+



Kylie Jenner flaunts his new acquisition: A brand-new Rolls-Royce model: Phantom, valued at R$ 4.2 million (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kylie Jenner he made a further acquisition in a luxury and is just boasting with pride on social media. On Instagram, we would have shared pictures and videos of her new big car, the luxury brand Rolls-Royce, model: Phantom, valued at approximately$ 1.1 million, equivalent to R$ 4.2 billion at the current exchange rate.

find out more

My new baby arrived at the home of the saved,” joke the socialite prior to the show, the details of the new car. The business also owns other luxury cars, and come to the show, coming soon to his collection of winners in a video on Instagram.

You can watch the video for Kylie Jenner:

Rolls-Royce and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Reproduction / Guide-Car)

Kylie Jenner flaunts his new acquisition: A brand-new Rolls-Royce model: Phantom, valued at R$ 4.2 million (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kylie Jenner flaunts his new acquisition: A brand-new Rolls-Royce model: Phantom, valued at R$ 4.2 million (Photo: Playback / Instagram)