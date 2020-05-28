Kylie Jenner gets criticized for doing the party with a theme of “The handmaid”s tale’

RIO de janeiro – Kylie Jenner is the youngest and perhaps the most famous of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. At the age of 21, he is already considered to be one of the biggest companies in the world. In the social network, with over 137 million viewers. But, in the latter end of the week, it has not been the success that it caught my attention. Well-known for throwing parties that leave everyone with the mouth open, Has by this time opened his the eyes of many people to choose it as the theme for the celebration of the birthday of a friend of the show “The handmaid”s tale”.

In the pictures shared in the social networks, Has, and all of the guests to appear dressed up as “ladies” — women who are sexually enslaved in the story, while dancing, taking selfies, and taste drinks.

Kylie Jenner and her friends have appeared in disguise of a “Women” series, “Handmaid”s Tale” Photo: Playback/Instagram

In the series, and the whole of the month, and the women are raped by the generals (chief of State) and a religious celebration. When you get pregnant, you need to deliver the child to the general and his wife, who was soon to replace it with other equipment to create a sort of round-robin.

The festival is organized by the Case, not only the invited were in disguise of women, but there were also women dressed in the “marthas” — the domestic servants of the world, dystopian-created by Margaret Atwood in 1985 and whose book inspired the TV series, which were given to the guest with a sentence spoken often in fiction, such as “Praise be” and “Under his eye” — phrases that were also used to name the captain of the party. In home furnishings, fabrics, and red with the flag of Gilead, and the country in which the story of “The handmaid”s tale”.

An expert on the alert for ‘sale’

Kylie says he’s a fan of the series, the winner of eight Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe awards, but it seems that you do not understand very well the issues that are addressed in the narrative. Jacqueline gomez, a clinical psychologist specializing in feminist and social identity, she explains that it is the case that revealed a stunning the sale is in the context of the show, they talk about the culture of rape, violence, coercion and political control over women’s bodies.

The story is a dystopian one, but we have come across, even in Brazil, a situation that, politically, go for it. This is a very dangerous warning Jacqueline, who is also a post-doctorate at the School of Social Sciences of the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (getúlio vargas foundation (FGV).

For the expert, the sale is exposed in this episode tells you something of the reality of one’s own Case, that, socio-economically it is very, very different from the rest of the population.

In this particular universe, the women are able to take care of their own health and are less exposed to the risk of violence — a situation that is opposite to that of the women’s environment, the black and the poor, including those in the United States of america.

The more of an influence on the adoption of these issues, the psychologist pointed out that the posture of the Case is a matter of course.

For people such as Kylie’s are now sold, they are living in a fantasy where the discussion about rape, obstetric violence, sexism, and other similar matters do not come in ” replied Jacqueline. I’m just wondering if it is actually to understand the content of the series, and what it means, or if it is just something that is a symbol of the appearance, since it’s a series that has been a huge success. It is a de-linking with the content. We have to think about the purpose of the show is able to reach out to people such as these, which are sold on the show you want to be treated.

*Interned under the supervision of Clarissa, Brazil