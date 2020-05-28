Kylie Jenner is the celebrity in the highest paid in the Instagram by 2019

How much time do you delay in order to add an additional$ 1.2 million, something on the order of R$ 4.5 million. Well, Kylie Jenner it takes minutes to write up a post on Instagram. The youngest of the Kardashian, according to a list published by First COMICS, a company’s metrics and with digital, it’s a celebrity, the richer the social network, the one that charges you too much for the post, it is almost US$ 1,266 million). Case has some 139 million followers.

In the following, Ariana Grande has more followers than Kylie’s (158 million people), but it has the most “on the account” for US$ 996 thousand for the blog post. For the football player, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (172 fans) comes in third, with a price tag of$ 975 million. Only problem is it appears in the ninth place, at US$ 722 million.

Best Picture: NACHO DOCE / REUTERS

Check out the full list.

1. Kylie Jenner – US$ 1,266 million in

2. Ariana Grande, A$ 966 billion

3. Cristiano Ronaldo US$ 975 billion

4. Kim Kardashian – US$ 910

5. Selena Gomez – US$ 886 billion

6. Dwayne Johnson, the US – $ 882

7. Her – to US$ 785 billion

8. Taylor Swift – US$ 748 billion

9. Only problem is – to US$ 722 billion

10. Justin Bieber – as US$ 722 billion