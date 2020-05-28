Kylie Jenner takes advantage of the sale of the manors ‘discount’ and buy a new house

By taking advantage of the weakness of the real estate market in the United States because of the crisis created by a pandemic of a new coronavirus, Kylie Jenner, recently bought a mansion for$ 36.5 million (approximately R$ 199 million). The value of a discount of approximately 34% from the initial price of a home in Los Angeles, california, for US$ 55 million ($300 million). The information of the Variety.

In addition, in accordance with the other purchase of the landmark was one of the co-founder of Uber, Travis Kalanick, who paid$ 43.3 million to around R$ 236 million for a new mansion in Bel Air. The price of the original home, it would be in THE$ 75-million (Us$ 409 million).

Since the beginning of the restrictions posed by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, with the sales of the real estate market in the United States, as well as almost all of the industries in the north american market, have been affected by this tragedy.

In the sector of luxury homes with prices in excess of US$ 10 million (approximately us$ mn), has been particularly badly affected, with the mortgage giants, which are almost extinct, and the buyers refused. Even so, there are buyers who are looking for new homes who have taken the time to offer well below the market.