Lady Gaga is returning to her music career and is prepping for the release of the sixth full-length studio album of his career.

To promote the album, entitled “Chromatica“the singer has released an official track “Sour Candy“in partnership with the BLACKPINK.

That’s already available on streaming platforms, the single is the album of Lady Gaga which will be released this Friday, the 29th.

