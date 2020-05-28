Lady Gaga is honoured with the name of a new species of praying mantis

Famous for his looks, extravagant, Lady Gaga is also an influence in the realm of the ancestors. The singer has been named by a Mr Morris, a student of entomology at the University of the state of Illinois, which he named a new species of grasshopper, such as Kaikaia her.

To those who may not be familiar, the locusts, are insects with a very unusual way. They are creatures that have horns, and bright colors or that are similar to the plants attack. In addition to this, they make use of the vibration of the stem to communicate with each other and sing along.

“If there is a bug such as Lady Gaga, it’s surely going to be a praying mantis. Do they have those horns are crazy, and a fashion sense that’s fairly unusual,” said Morris, with the University of Illinois. “They are unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Kaikaia herthe Lady Gaga’s of the locusts. (Source: L. Brian Stauffer/Handout)

A new species of insect is a native of the tropical rain forest of Nicaragua, near the coast of the pacific ocean. During the search, the student noted that she differed from the other grasshoppers that are found in the same region, there are close to 30 years of age.

According to Morris, this is a bug and a female with specific characteristics. For example, it holds for the region of the head and of the feet, as well as the genital organs are different from the majority of the animals in the same group.

In an article published in the journal of Zootaxayou , the student, describes who is not able to extract the DNA from the sample, in particular, found it nearly 30 years ago. For this reason, he plans to travel to Nicaragua with the intention of finding other species that live in the Kaikaia her.

Mr Morris, a student of entomology, who discovered the Kaikaia her. (Source: L. Brian Stauffer/Handout)

While Morris did not follow up with their research, the academic share, with plenty of excitement of its discovery. This is because, in spite of being an insect that is quite common in most of the world’s forests, there are only a few studies on them.

“I am surprised to see that it’s a group of about 40-million-year-old has so many different ways,” says the student. “I would say that it is a diversity not seen in any other family of insects”.