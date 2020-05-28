Lady Gaga launches unprecedented, with Blackpink and the official online store in Brazil

Lady Gaga he has not forgotten his fans during the marketing of their new album Chromatica.

The album, which will be released this Friday (march 29), has won an official store, full of items that are amazing. From the record label, Universal Music, Gaga’s put it on pre-order for your disc in the CD format, the vinyl is in both templates and tape. The store has two models of the t-shirt.

Yesterday’s (27) earlier, the writer has also sold a batch of very limited use in a package containing a CD, t-shirt and a card signed by the singer. The value of the bundle. the era of$ 159.

Please click here to check it out. All items will be sent out in the second half of June, according to the web site.

Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK, and Ariana Grande

In the last week, Gaga released the second single off of the work of the new era.

“Rain On Me” has an interest in Ariana Grande and got a clip full of choreography and concept. Chromatica with the ends of the Elton Johnin “Emergence: from the Above, in the group of K-pop Blackpinkin the “Sour Candy”.

Speaking of the latter, it has been released today (the 28th) early on and can be heard below.

READ more: Elton John to declare all your love for Eddie Vedder into the picture: the “Top 5”