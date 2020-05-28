Lady Gaga turns ‘caminhoneira to help you distribute your new album 27/05/2020

Lady Gaga will release her sixth full-length studio album in a couple of days, and it has stepped up efforts to remind fans that his new album is about to come out of the oven.

Today, it was on your profile in Instagram in a different way: she has appeared inside a truck, properly attired, with the helmet theme to your Chromática”, the name of his new album. The car is all custom to the theme of the album.

“Putting the ‘Chromatica’ I do the same for all the retailers all over the world… In the ‘Chromatica’, time and space do not exist,” wrote the singer and actress, winner of an Oscar last year for “A Star is Born”. This is his first solo album since “Novel”, by the end of 2016.

This week, Gaga released a new single from the new album: “Rain on Me” – a collaboration with Ariana Grande, which became the highest debut on the Spotify Brazil. Before that, she released “Stupid Love” as the first single from the band’s “Chromática”.

Earlier, the american artist has announced several products in the theme of its “new age” and it’s going to be sold here in Brazil by the means of an on-line shop.

In addition to the physical CD, store, made in partnership with record label Universal Music offers a cassette tape, two different types of vinyl record, two t-shirts with theme of the album. It is also available in a kit with a CD, a t-shirt with the cover art of the album, along with a card signed by the singer.

The material is now on pre-order, and the goods should be delivered on the same day, June 12th. But, as fans of Her music are there, the tape is already sold out.